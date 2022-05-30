Montevideo man injured in collision with semi truck Sunday morning

A Montevideo man was injured Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck west of Montevideo.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 11:18 a.m. on May 29, Maurice Odell Erickson, age 84 was traveling westbound on Highway 212. Near the intersection with 445th Ave., Erickson’s Mercury Grand Marquis collided with a Kenworth semi-truck partially blocking the westbound lane, and driven by Joseph Sinayigaye Banerzerwe, age 30, of Odessa, Texas.

Erickson was transported to the Montevideo hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Montevideo Police and Fire Departments, and Montevideo ambulance assisted at the scene.