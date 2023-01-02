Montevideo man injured in Mcleod County rollover

A Montevideo man was injured Sunday when his vehicle rolled over.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 1, Nathan David Olson, age 47, was traveling southbound on Highway 22. At about 11:48 a.m., near the intersection with 155th St., Olson’s Kia Sorento left the road and rolled.

Olson was transported to the hospital in Hutchinson with non-life threatening injuries. The Allina Ambulance, Hutchinson Fire Department, and Mcleod County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.