Montgomery man injured in Sibley County crash

(Mankato, MN) – A Montgomery man was injured Friday in Sibley County when two vehicles collided between Gaylord and Arlington.

Bruce Allen Wuollet, 63, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash at the intersection of Highway 5 and 441st Ave at 5:49 p.m.

Wuollet was southbound on 441st when his pickup collided with a Chevy Tahoe that was eastbound on Highway 5.

The Tahoe was driven by Benjamin Dean Bowers, 33, of New Auburn. There were no injuries to Bowers or the female passenger in his vehicle.