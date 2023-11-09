Montgomery man who pointed ghost gun at girlfriend’s head gets probation

A Montgomery man who pointed a ghost gun at his girlfriend’s head has been sentenced to probation.

Caleb James Fox, 21, was sentenced on a charge of 2nd-degree assault in Le Sueur County District Court Tuesday. A domestic assault charge was dismissed.

Judge Amber Donley ordered Fox to serve five years on supervised probation monitored by the state. Donley also gave Fox a stay of adjudication, which means his 2nd-degree assault charge will be dismissed if he successfully completes his probation.

In June, Fox’s girlfriend reported to Montgomery police that Fox pointed the ghost gun at her and threatened to kill her because she tried to push him away from her lizard when he refused to stop smoking near the creature.

Court documents say Fox admitted to pulling the gun on the victim during a recorded phone call. His girlfriend told investigators Fox had created multiple guns from a 3D printer and she was scared of him.

Fox is not allowed to possess firearms, ammunition, or explosives as a condition of his probation.