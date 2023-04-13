Montgomery police seeking information on early morning burglary
April 13, 2023 11:40AM CDT
Montgomery police are searching for information on an early morning burglary on Mill Ave.
Police released doorbell camera images of a person of interest, captured at 3 a.m. Wednesday, April 12. Police are asking anyone in the area who might have additional early-morning video footage from a home camera system, or anyone with information about the person of interest to contact the police department at (507) 364-7700.