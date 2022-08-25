Montgomery teen crowned Princess Kay of the Milky Way

A 19-year-old college student from Montgomery was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday night at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Rachel Rynda, who represented Le Sueur County, will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families. Rynda is the daughter of Francis and Theresa Rynda and attends the University of Wisconsin River Falls.

During her year-long reign as Princess Kay of the Milky Way, Rynda will make public appearances to help connect consumers to Minnesota’s dairy farm families. Her first official duty will be to sit in a rotating cooler in the Dairy Building at that state fair for nearly eight hours as her likeness is sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter.

Ten county dairy princesses from throughout Minnesota competed for the Princess Kay title.

Aly Dieball of Green Isle, representing Sibley County, was selected as one of the runners-up.