Montgomery woman injured in crash east of Le Center

(Mankato, MN) – A Montgomery woman was injured in a crash east of Le Center Thursday morning.

Kristi Sue Burtzel, 62, was transported to a New Prague health facility for treatment of non-life threatening injuries followiing the crash at the intersection of Highway 99 and 199th Ave.

The state patrol says Burtzel was westbound on Highway 99 when her Toyota Rav4 collided with a Chevy Malibu driven by Tyler Thomas Kispert, 29, of Cleveland.

Kispert wasn’t injured in the crash, which happened around 6:46 a.m.