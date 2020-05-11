Moondogs season postponed indefinitely

(Rochester, MN) – The Mankato Moondogs’ season has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Moondogs are part of the Northwoods League, which announced last week that the May 26 opening date for league baseball would be postponed, league-wide, indefinitely. A press release from the league says that the “regime of governmental restrictions currently in effect” impact the league’s ability to maintain a workable schedule.

“Because the situation changes almost daily, and differently in each area where the league operates,” said the release, “our approach is to remain creative, nimble, and adaptable to how each situation unfolds throughout the entire league footprint, so that where and when baseball can safely be played, it will be played.”

The Northwoods League says it will continue to monitor the specific situation in each community to see where play might safely commence.

“We thank you for your patience while we work with our league, local and state officials to get our safety measures in place,” the Mankato Moondog organization said in a statement. “We look forward to providing you continuous updates in the weeks ahead.”