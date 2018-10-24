More Accusations Against St. Peter Landlord Suspected Of Sexually Assaulting Tentants

More women have come forward with accusations against a St. Peter landlord who was charged earlier this year with sexually assaulting his tenants.

Fifty-six-year-old Mark Michael Osborne was charged Tuesday in Nicollet County Court with gross misdemeanor counts of 5th degree criminal sexual conduct, and furnishing liquor to a minor.

According to the criminal complaint, two of Osborne’s previous female tenants accused him of being sexually inappropriate with them while they lived at his property from approximately August 2016 – February 2017.

The woman told investigators that Osborne regularly made sexual comments to both women and came into their home unannounced, even after they asked him not to do so. One of the victims, who had been 18 at the time she lived in the rental, told police Osborne walked into her bedroom and woke her up on one occasion. According to the criminal complaint, the victim moved out of the house at the end of 2016 because of Osborne.

The second victim – who was 20 when she lived at Osborne’s rental – said that Osborne would always show up unannounced when she was in the shower. She told investigators she would find items in the house that indicated someone else had been there while she was gone. On another occasion, the victim said she noticed her bed had been disturbed and items in her room had been moved around, according to court documents.

The criminal complaint says that Osborne is also accused of grabbing the 20-year-old’s breasts and trying to shove his hands down her pants. After the victim moved out, she says went to retrieve some of her belongings, and Osborne shoved her against the house, grabbed her thigh, and attempted to kiss her.

The women also told investigators that Osborne stocked their refrigerator with beer. Osborne is due in court on October 31.

Osborne was charged in June 2018 with sexually assaulting two tenants. After reading articles about his charges, another woman came forward in July 2018. The woman accused Osborne of sexually assaulting her in a shed in May 2018.

According to the complaint, the victim had gone to look at an apartment, which Osborne told her he had already leased. He showed her a shed that she could make into a living space, where he allegedly pushed her up against a wall, kissed her, and grabbed her breasts and buttocks without her permission.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

