More area schools added to list of buildings with 5+ active COVID cases

The Minnesota Department of Health has updated its weekly report of school buildings that have confirmed five or more active COVID-19 infections during a two-week reporting period.

The list grew substantially from last week. Most of the area school building that were listed in previous reports remain on the list, but a number of other schools in the region have been added.

To be removed from the list, buildings must not have reported a new cases for 28 days.

Still on the list from previous weeks are:

Nicollet Senior High

Albert Lea High School

Lakeview Elementary

Austin Senior High

I.J. Holten Intermediate School

New Ulm Senior High

St. Peter Middle School

Redwood Valley Middle School

St. Paul’s Lutheran School, St. James

Hutchinson Park Elementary

Schools added this week include:

Mankato East High School

Mankato West High School

Jefferson Elementary, New Ulm

New Ulm Middle School

Fairmont Elementary School

Fairmont Jr & Sr High School

Hutchinson Middle School

Hutchinson Senior High

Hutchinson West Elementary

Halverson Elementary, Albert Lea

Sacred Heart, Adams

Southgate Elementary, Austin

St. Peter High School

Cedar Mountain Secondary, Morgan

Walnut Grove Elementary

NRHEG Secondary, New Richland

Waseca Junior High

Waseca Senior High