More area schools added to list of buildings with 5+ active COVID cases

The Minnesota Department of Health has updated its weekly report of school buildings that have confirmed five or more active COVID-19 infections during a two-week reporting period.
The list grew substantially from last week. Most of the area school building that were listed in previous reports remain on the list, but a number of other schools in the region have been added.
To be removed from the list, buildings must not have reported a new cases for 28 days.
Still on the list from previous weeks are:
Nicollet Senior High
Albert Lea High School
Lakeview Elementary
Austin Senior High
I.J. Holten Intermediate School
New Ulm Senior High
St. Peter Middle School
Redwood Valley Middle School
St. Paul’s Lutheran School, St. James
Hutchinson Park Elementary
Schools added this week include:
Mankato East High School
Mankato West High School
Jefferson Elementary, New Ulm
New Ulm Middle School
Fairmont Elementary School
Fairmont Jr & Sr High School
Hutchinson Middle School
Hutchinson Senior High
Hutchinson West Elementary
Halverson Elementary, Albert Lea
Sacred Heart, Adams
Southgate Elementary, Austin
St. Peter High School
Cedar Mountain Secondary, Morgan
Walnut Grove Elementary
NRHEG Secondary, New Richland
Waseca Junior High
Waseca Senior High