More charges against Madelia man accused of sexually assaulting minor

More charges have been brought against a Madelia man accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

William Daniel Pfeffer, 70, was charged earlier this month in Blue Earth County Court after a girl he volunteered with reported that Pfeffer had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Pfeffer now faces charges in two additional cases, after two different family members accused him of sexual misconduct.

After Pfeffer was charged early last month, a family member reported that Pfeffer had sexually assaulted her approximately ten years prior. The victim told investigator Pfeffer would call her into the kitchen and say: “I’ve been good all day, can I be bad?”

The complaint says Pfeffer would put his hands down the girl’s pants, grope, and pinch her.

He’s been charged in that case with two counts of felony 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Pfeffer was charged again on August 2 after another family member reported Pfeffer had molested her approximately eight years ago. The complaint says Pfeffer would read the eight or nine-year-old victim children’s books and touch her vagina under her clothing.

He faces one felony count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13 in that matter.

Both victims said the abuse happened at Pfeffer’s home in Blue Earth County.