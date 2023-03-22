More Deaths, Injuries Linked To Recalled Eyedrops

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials are reporting two more deaths and additional cases of blindness linked to eyedrops tainted with a drug-resistant bacteria.

The eyedrops from were recalled in February and health authorities are tracking infections from the outbreak.

In the latest tally, 68 people had infections, which has caused a total of three deaths and eight cases of people losing their vision.

That’s according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The outbreak is considered particularly worrisome because the bacteria driving it is resistant to standard antibiotics.

The recalled drops were manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare in India.