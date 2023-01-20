More Good News For Coffee Lovers

The list of benefits from drinking a cup of joe continues to grow, as researchers now say it can improve the health of your liver, particularly if you have type-2 diabetes. The caffeine and plant micronutrients called “polyphenols” have been found to reduce the severity of fatty liver disease. It also found that drinking coffee in moderation can reduce the risk of developing type-2 diabetes. It will not, however, support liver health against the harmful effects of alcohol consumption. Other benefits of coffee include improving circulation, joint health, hearth health, skin health, and improving mental sharpness.