More Sexual Abuse Charges Filed Against Trimont Man

A Trimont man with two pending sexual abuse cases is facing more charges after a third accuser came forward.

New charges of felony first and second-degree criminal sexual conduct were filed against Terry Jay Schulz, 40, in Martin County Court on Tuesday.

The latest accusations against Schulz were brought forward in November when a woman contacted police to report her daughter’s male friend had seen a photo of Schulz on the county jail roster and disclosed that Schulz had touched him about five years earlier.

The victim told police that Schulz was his mother’s friend, and would babysit him while his mother worked. The victim said he was 10-years-old when Schulz pinned him on the bed, fondled him, and raped him.

A witness told police he had once walked in on Schulz in bed with the naked victim. The victim later corroborated the witness account, according to the complaint.

Schulz remains in custody at the Martin County Jail.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

