More than 1,000 fentanyl pills seized by drug task force

A Mankato man was arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a storage locker in rural Kasota Wednesday afternoon.

Thirty-six-year-old Geramy Durrell Hopson was arrested on charges of 1st-degree drug sales and possession.

Hopson was the subject of a task force investigation in late April. During that operation, a large number of fentanyl pills and two firearms were recovered. He was released from jail with the condition that he is monitored by GPS. The monitor showed him visiting the Kasota storage locker on Tuesday. In that locker, police say they located more than 1,064 MBox 30 fentanyl pills.

Hopson was booked in the Blue Earth County Jail where he remains in custody.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene with their K9 unit.

MBox 30 fentanyl pills are often referred to as “blues,” and are made to look like 30 mg oxycodone prescription medication. The pills are not produced in an accredited lab. Police say the counterfeit pills are “extremely dangerous.”