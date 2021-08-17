More than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 infections in Monday’s daily update.

Three deaths were reported in addition to the 3,054 new cases, bringing Minnesota’s death toll up to 7,737. All three deaths came from Hennepin County and involved two victims in their 50’s, and one patient in their 70’s.

As of Sunday, MDH reports 434 total coronavirus-related hospitalizations, including 115 intensive care cases. In the south-central region, a total of seven ICU beds – about 30% – remain unoccupied.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases Monday

Blue Earth – 53 (1 probable)

Brown -23

Cottonwood – 3

Faribault – 3

Fillmore – 17

Freeborn – 41 (1 probable)

Jackson – 7

Le Sueur – 16 (1 probable)

Martin – 13

McLeod – 25

Mower – 41 (1 probable)

Murray – 3 (3 probable)

Nicollet – 11

Nobles – 4

Redwood – 6 (1 probable)

Renville – 3

Rice – 34 (1 probable)

Sibley – 9

Steele 49 (1 probable)

Waseca – 25

Watonwan – 9 (1 probable)