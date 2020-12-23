More than 4K Minnesota health care workers get vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say more than 4,000 frontline health care workers in Minnesota have already received their first coronavirus vaccinations.

And they expect the state to receive around nearly 250,000 doses from the two approved manufacturers by the end of the month. Minnesota last week started giving its first 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which are reserved for the most essential health care workers.

Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director at the Minnesota Department of Health, says the state expects its first 94,800 doses of Moderna’s vaccine this week, with most arriving Wednesday. Most of it will go to long-term care facilities.