More than 5,000 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 136 new COVID-19 deaths over the Christmas holiday, pushing the state’s death toll past 5,000.

MDH didn’t release data on Christmas Day, but reported 79 coronavirus deaths on Christmas Eve, and another 57 on Saturday. Additionally, another 4,087 newly confirmed positive virus cases were recorded over the last two reporting days.

Brown County recorded three COVID-19 deaths on Dec 24, all involving patients in their late 80’s. Lyon, McLeod, Mower, Renville, and Rice counties also reported deaths on Christmas Eve.

On Saturday, Blue Earth and Watonwan counties each reported a virus-related death of a person in their early 90’s. In Martin County, a person in their 80’s died of COVD-19. Deaths were also reported that day in Lyon, McLeod, Rice, and Jackson counties.

Minnesota’s death toll is now 5,107.

Here’s a breakdown of the total death by county in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 28

Brown – 30

Cottonwood – 14

Faribault – 9

Fillmore – 0

Freeborn – 17

Jackson – 7

Le Sueur – 15

Lyon – 29

Martin – 25

McLeod – 38

Mower – 24

Murray – 5

Nicollet – 30

Nobles – 44

Redwood – 26

Renville – 38

Rice – 50

Sibley – 4

Steele – 9

Waseca – 12

Watonwan – 6