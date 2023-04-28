Morgan woman hospitalized after single-vehicle rollover

A Morgan woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle rollover in Redwood County Thursday afternoon.

Patricia Ann Keerkhoff, 72, was transported to CentraCare Hospital in Redwood Falls with non-life threatening injuries following the crash, which happened in Paxton Township, south of Redwood Falls, at about 1:16 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Keerkhoff was northbound on the highway when her Pontiac Grand Prix left the roadway and rolled into the east ditch.

Keerkhoff was wearing her seat belt, according to a crash report.