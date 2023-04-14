Morris pleads guilty to killing Bird Island teen

An Olivia man, Houston Morris, age 38, on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to killing a 13-year-old Bird Island boy.

According to KWLM, on March 24, 2022, Morris was fighting with the mother of 13-year-old Isaac Hoff in the woman’s apartment in Olivia. Court documents

say when Isaac stepped in to try to protect her, Morris stabbed Hoff in the chest, killing him.

In Renville County District Court Wednesday, Morris pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Murder Without Intent and 2nd Degree Assault With a Dangerous Weapon. In exchange, a second charge of 2nd Degree Murder With Intent was dropped.

A presentence investigation was ordered and no sentencing date has yet been set. Morris’s May 1st jury trial was cancelled.