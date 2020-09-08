Morristown ATV crash that sent child, man to hospital likely involved alcohol, say police

(Faribault, MN) – Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash sent a Faribault man and a child to the hospital.

The Rice County Sheriff’s office says Jonathan J. Wunderlich, 51, of Faribault, was transported by air to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after his ATV crashed in Morristown. The nature of his injuries was not released.

A four-year-old passenger on the ATV was transported by family members to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Police reports say Wunderlich was eastbound on Bloomer St at W 2nd St when he lost control of the ATV, went off the roadway, and rolled. The crash time was approximately 6:40 p.m.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.