Morristown man killed in freak accident during weekend blizzard

(Faribault, MN) – A Morristown man became a casualty of the weekend blizzard after a freak accident ultimately killed him.

The Rice County Sheriff’s office says 33-year-old Travis Pineur had gone into the ditch Sunday morning just after midnight when Tyler Nusbaum of rural Waterville stopped to help him free his vehicle.

The two men were using a tow strap when the receiver hitch on Nusbaum’s vehicle snapped. The fractured hitch and the trailer ball propelled, breaking through the rear windows of Pineur’s topper and truck. Pineur suffered severe head trauma when the hitch pieces struck the back of his head, according to the press release from Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn.

Pineur was transported to District One Hospital and later to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Pineur was a graduate of Faribault High School, according to his Facebook page, and was a hunting guide for his company, Nomad Adventures.

