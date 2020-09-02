Morton man jailed after high speed chase through three counties

(Olivia, MN) – A Morton man is behind bars after allegedly leading the police on a high-speed chase through three counties.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Marcus D. Pendleton has been charged with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, first-degree felony DWI, and driving after cancellation, a gross misdemeanor.

A press release from the sheriff’s office says one of its deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in Franklin at 1:40 a.m. on August 29. The vehicle was northbound on Co Rd 5 near Highway 19, and fled at a high rate of speed when the stop was initiated by the deputy, according to the release.

Police say Pendleton led them through portions of Renville, Redwood, and Brown counties, including the cities of Franklin and Morgan. Speeds reached an excess of 100 miles per hour, according to the release.

The pursuit came to an end along Sherwood Avenue, southeast of Morgan, after police deployed a tire deflation device, according to the release. Pendleton was taken into custody, and remains in the Renville County Jail.

Police say Pendleton was wanted on a Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant.