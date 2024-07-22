Most People Want A Chill Vacation
July 22, 2024 4:42AM CDT
This year, travelers are looking for calm and quiet over crowded cities and touristy destinations. According to the Pinterest Summer 2024 Travel Report, this summer it’s all about digital detoxing with the focus on wellness vacations and spending quiet time in nature. Another big trend? Solo travel – with people seeking personal growth and reflection. The report also revealed that Gen Zers want to travel with a small group of friends – preferring budget-friendly road trips.