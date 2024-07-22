River 105 River 105 Logo

Most People Want A Chill Vacation

July 22, 2024 4:42AM CDT
Share
Most People Want A Chill Vacation
Alpha Image Library

This year, travelers are looking for calm and quiet over crowded cities and touristy destinations. According to the Pinterest Summer 2024 Travel Report, this summer it’s all about digital detoxing with the focus on wellness vacations and spending quiet time in nature. Another big trend? Solo travel – with people seeking personal growth and reflection. The report also revealed that Gen Zers want to travel with a small group of friends – preferring budget-friendly road trips.

Recent Posts