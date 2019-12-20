Most shoplifted 2019: Walmart reigns for 3rd year running

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato’s Walmart has earned the dubious honor of being the top-shoplifted retail store in Mankato for three years running, according to numbers from Mankato Public Safety.

Public safety records say police have been called to Walmart for theft/shoplifting 192 times this year, surpassing last year by nearly 50 calls. In a repeat of 2018, Scheels grabbed the #2 spot with 117 incidents, also an increase from last year.

Rounding out the top five are Menards (44), Kohls (26), and Hilltop Hy-Vee (13).

Walmart has been the top-shoplifted store since 2017.

Shoplifting crimes increased in 2019 overall, according to public safety numbers