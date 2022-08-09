Mother charged after boy falls out of upstairs window

A Redwood Falls mother has been charged after her son apparently fell out of an upstairs apartment window.

Promise Lynn Ingalls, 23, was charged last week with gross misdemeanor child neglect/endangerment in Redwood County Court.

A criminal complaint says police responded to reports of a young child falling out of an upstairs apartment window in Redwood Falls on June 2. Upon arrival, officers found a group of people with the child.

Ingalls told police the boy liked to sit on the upstairs bedroom apartment windowsill. The 4-year-old allegedly fell out of the window when Ingalls fell asleep in her bedroom.

Police say the bedroom window had a broken screen. The distance between the window and the ground is approximately 16 feet, according to the complaint.

The victim told police his back hurt, but officers did not see any external injuries on him.