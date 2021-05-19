Mother sentenced in toddler’s death

A Mankato mother has been sentenced to 90 months in prison in the death of her toddler son.

Chelsea Rae Olinger, 28, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in March. Murder and assault charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Olinger was arrested in February 2020 after she brought 17-month-old Jay’Lee Olinger to the hospital with severe injuries, claiming he had fallen down the stairs. But doctors said his injuries appeared intentional. The child died after two days in the hospital.

Olinger initially claimed she was the sole caregiver when the boy was hurt, but later said a man she was in a relationship with was responsible for the child’s injuries.

Olinger will receive credit for the 15 months she spent in the Blue Earth County Jail. She’ll be eligible for parole after about four years in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee.