Mother sentenced to prison in hypothermia death of son

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis woman has been sentenced to nearly nine years in prison in the death of her 8-year-old son who was locked in a garage overnight during the winter.

Thirty-nine-year-old Tasha Tennin, of Brooklyn Park, was sentenced this week in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the 2018 death of Tayvion Davis.

With credit for time already served, Tennin will likely spend nearly six years in prison and the balance on supervised release. According to court documents, Tayvion’s siblings told their foster parents that the boy got into trouble and was told by Tennin to sit in the garage.

Prosecutors said she locked the garage, and left the child there overnight in sub-zero temperatures.