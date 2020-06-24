Mother Serves as Getaway Driver for Son in Robbery

The mother of a robbery suspect has been accused of being his getaway driver.

Lori Ann McHenry, 52, of Muncy, Pennsylvania is alleged to have admitted driving her son, Steven James Martin, to and from Sam’s Place Lottery & Tobacco store and providing false information to investigators.

She was charged last week by state police with conspiracy to commit robbery and theft and was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Martin, 28, is jailed without bail awaiting trial on robbery and related charges.

He is accused of being the well-disguised armed robber who just before 10 p.m. on March 18 got away with $3,570 from Sam’s, which is east of Muncy.

Surveillance video across the street from where Martin and McHenry live on Carpenter Street showed a Lincoln town car leave at 9:41 p.m. the day of the robbery and return at 11:14 p.m.

Investigators said they had determined from other surveillance video that McHenry had lied to them on where she and her son allegedly had driven that night.

Based on information provided by McHenry, police said they searched the house May 6 and found items Martin allegedly used in the robbery.

They included a pellet gun, a camouflage face mask, black goggles, blue Penn State sweatshirt, black gloves, gray sweatpants and gray sneakers and a drawstring bag, police said.

The store clerk said the robber repeatedly told her to put money into a red drawstring bag, the charges state.

McHenry is alleged to have admitted she knew her son was going to rob the store when they left the house, the arrest affidavit states.

Police credited the media’s use of photographs of the robbery with identifying Martin as the suspect.

Employees at an area Taco Bell after seeing the pictures recognized him because he had worn similar clothing when he had worked there, police said.

Besides robbery, Martin is charged with theft, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime and simple assault.

Source: pennlive.com