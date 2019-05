Mother’s Day is expected to deliver record spending this year.

According to the National Retail Federation, it’s predicted to reach a record $25 billion, up from $23.1 billion last year.

That’s the highest spending in the 16-year history of the survey.

Eighty-four percent of adults plan to celebrate, with each spending about $196, compared with $180 in 2018.

This year, Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12.

