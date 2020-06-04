Motorcycle, pickup collide in Nicollet County

(St. Peter, MN) – A motorcycle and a pickup truck collided in Nicollet County on Highway 169 Wednesday, the Nicollet County Sheriff said.

The crash happened at approximately 3:12 p.m. just south of Seven Mile Park, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Police say Howard Vogel, 71, of St. Peter, was driving a Ford pickup northbound on Highway 169 when he turned left across the southbound lanes of traffic, directly in front of a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The motorcycle operator, John Roby, 65, of Mankato, was unable to stop and broadsided the pickup, according to the release.

Police have not yet released information about the extent of injuries to either driver, but said in the press release that North Memorial Air Care and a Mayo ambulance were on the scene to tend to Roby.