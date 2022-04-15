Motorcyclist accused of hitting boy charged with felonies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a motorcyclist accused of driving around a stopped school bus and hitting a 10-year-old boy with two felonies.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Thursday that 18-year-old Terrence Jacquise Mather-Lymon of Minneapolis faces one count of operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and causing substantial bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, Mather-Lymon told detectives he didn’t have a driver’s license and was riding a motorcycle for the first time when he drove around a school bus and hit the boy in Edina on Monday. The bus had activated its red stoplights and the stop arm was down. The boy suffered abrasions to his head and a broken leg that required surgery.