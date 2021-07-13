      Weather Alert

Motorcyclist airlifted from scene of crash in Nicollet County

Jul 13, 2021 @ 5:23am

A Fairfax man was hospitalized in Minneapolis following a motorcycle crash northwest of New Ulm, in Ridgely Township.

Lawrence Dean Grunke, 19, was airlifted from the scene of the crash to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just before 3  p.m. at Nicollet County Rd 21 and 701st Ave.  There were no other vehicles involved.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and Fairfax Police and ambulance assisted at the scene.

