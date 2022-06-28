Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with deer

A Henderson man was critically injured Monday night when his motorcycle struck a deer south of Arlington.

Martin Hahn, 54, suffered significant injuries in the crash, according to a press release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to Riverview Medical Center in Arlington. Hahn was later airlifted to another hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Investigators say Hahn was northbound on 391st Ave at about 9 p.m. when his motorcycle hit the deer near the intersection of 306th St.

There were no passengers on the bike.