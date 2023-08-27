Motorcyclist fighting for his life after Brownton crash

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a bike and an SUV collided in Brownton Saturday afternoon..

Lance Andrew Bennett, 63, of Winthrop was transported to Hutchinson Health with life-threatening injuries, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The crash report says Bennett’s Harley Davidson and a Jeep Cherokee were both southbound on Highway 15 when they collided near Division St at 3:43 p.m.

Bennett’s passenger, Debra Lee Bennett, 61, of Winthrop, was transported to Hutchinson Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol says Debra Bennett was wearing a helmet; Lance Bennett was not.

The Jeep driver, 75-year-old Michal Jean Clobes, of Willmar, wasn’t injured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.