Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding with SUV in Mankato

A motorcyclist was hospitalized after colliding with an SUV in Mankato Thursday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Dale Lloyd Sader, 76, of Wells, was northbound on Highway 22 when his Harley Davidson collided with the SUV. Sader was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

Deborah Suzanne Wills, 67, of Cleveland, and her passenger, 87-year-old Patricia Ann Cray, of Mankato, were not injured.

Sader was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol was not a factor in the collision.