Motorcyclist injured in collision with tractor in Watonwan County

A motorcyclist was injured Friday night in a collision with a tractor in Watonwan County.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. in Madelia Township when 1997 International tractor and a 2018 Honda motorcycle collided at Highway 60 and 473rd Ave.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the motorcycle, driven by Kevin Lee Diepenbrock, 47, of Truman, was westbound on Highway 60 at the time of the crash. Diepenbrock was transported to Madelia Health with non-life threatening injuries. Diepenbrock was wearing a helmet.

The tractor driver, Brian Alton Anderson, 58, of Madelia, was not injured.