Motorcyclist injured in crash near Eagle Lake

A motorcyclist was injured Wednesday in a crash on Highway 14 at Eagle Lake.

Carson Douglas Farmer, 20, of Redwood Falls, was eastbound on Highway 14 when he lost control at Le Ray Ave, entered the median, and crashed, according to a state patrol crash report.

Farmer’s injuries were non-life threatening. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato for treatment.

The patrol says Farmer was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash reports put the time of the crash at 5:50 p.m.