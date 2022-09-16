Motorcyclist injured in crash on Scenic Byway

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on the Scenic Byway Thursday afternoon.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash about four miles west of Belle Plain at 4:23 p.m.

Michael Dickey, 52, of Bloomington, was westbound on the Scenic Byway when he lost control of his Harley Davidson, causing him to exit the roadway and crash into the westbound ditch, according to a press release.

Dickey was transported to a local hospital via ambulance with injuries.

The sheriff’s office says Dickey was not wearing a helmet. The motorcycle sustained heavy damage.