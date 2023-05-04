Motorcyclist injured in Highway 15 crash

A motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday after an early morning crash in Brown County between Searles and Madelia.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Steven Zeitz, 40, of New Ulm, was riding his Harley Davidson northbound on Highway 15 when he lost control at Co Rd 20 in Linden Township and the bike came to rest in a ditch.

Zeitz was transported to the New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries following the crash, which happened just after 1 a.m.

A crash report says alcohol was detected in Zeitz’s system. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the patrol report.