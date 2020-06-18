Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash on Highway 169

(Blue Earth, MN) – A motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash near the Blue Earth Municipal Airport Wednesday

Tyler Day Neal, 37, of Delavan, was transported to United Health District in Blue Earth after the crash, and then was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester by air. The extent of his injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

According to a press release from the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Neal was northbound on Highway 169 when his 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle was struck from behind by another vehicle.

Witnesses reported the suspect vehicle was a white truck, which was located by the Blue Earth Police Department a short time later near the scene of the collision. “The truck was believed to be operated by Colby John Beck of Elmore,” said the release. “Beck fled the scene and was later located in the City of Elmore.”

Beck was arrested and transported to the Faribault County Jail where he’s being held on charges of hit and run in a motor vehicle.

Deputy Mark Purvis tells SMN he doesn’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which happened at about 3:38 p.m.