Motorcyclist killed in crash near Eagle Lake

October 18, 2023 8:49AM CDT
Police

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash near Eagle Lake Tuesday evening. 

Tyler James Schmitz, 18, of Farmington died at the scene of the crash. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says Schmitz was on a Honda CBR600 motorcycle that was eastbound on Highway 14, and a Chevy Malibu was southbound on 610th St from westbound Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection just after 5:30 p.m.

Collin Troy O’Brien, 27, of Elysian, who was driving the car, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

Schmitz was wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.

