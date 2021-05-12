Motorcyclist killed in crash north of Arlington

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash north of Arlington Tuesday night.

Ryan Stumm, 26, of Arlington, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of 411th Ave and 226th St.

Crash investigators believe Stumm struck a deer and lost control of his motorcycle.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash according to a news release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office. No further information was available about the other motorists involved.

The crash remains under investigation.