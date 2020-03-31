Motorcyclist killed in crash north of Mankato

(Mankato, MN) – A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday when a bike collided with a truck pulling a trailer trailer north of Mankato.

The name of the person killed is being withheld pending family notification.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Sheriff’s office said in a release that the crash happened at 3:19 p.m. on County Rd 5 at 231st Lane. The motorcycle was traveling south, and the truck was northbound when the two vehicles collided.

Emergency personnel attempted life-saving efforts, but the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate the crash with assistance from the state patrol.