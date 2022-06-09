Motorcyclist killed in Eagle Lake crash

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the side side of Eagle Lake Wednesday night.

A citizen found an unresponsive motorcycle rider on 211th St between 598th Ave and 602nd Ave at 9:20 p.m. Life-saving efforts by Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel were unsuccessful.

Troy Josef Tabor, 43, of Eagle Lake, was identified as the motorcycle rider. Investigators say it appears Tabor was riding the 2002 Yamaha V Star alone and may have lost control on the gravel road, ejecting him from the bike and causing injuries.

Tabor was not wearing a helmet and did not have a valid license or motorcycle endorsement, according to a press release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol