Motorcyclist killed in Freeborn County crash

A man died Monday in a motorcycle crash in Freeborn County.

Larry Kenneth Helgeson, 71, of Rose Creek, was deceased at the scene of the crash at 145th St and 890 Ave, approximately four miles east of Myrtle.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash just after 6 p.m. London first responders arrived on the scene and confirmed the motorcyclist was dead.

A news release from the sheriff’s department says Helgeson was riding a 1993 Honda eastbound on 145th St when it approached a curve to go south on 890th Ave.

The release says it appears Helgeson was going too fast and hit the brakes hard before entering the curve. The motorcycle crossed over the westbound lane and followed the curve until it hit the shoulder and flipped, ejecting Helgeson.

The motorcycle came to rest in the ditch on the east side of the curve to 890th Ave. Helgeson was found lying face up just east of the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and sustained major head trauma, according to the press release.

The crash remains under investigation.