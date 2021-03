A motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 169 in North Mankato.

A state patrol crash report says the 48-year-old man was northbound on the highway when he lost control near Webster Ave and left the roadway.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet, but the crash report says the man is from North Mankato and was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson. No other vehicles were involved.

The state patrol put the crash time at 3:29 p.m.