Motorcyclist, passenger hospitalized after bike strikes deer near Montgomery

A motorcyclist and his passenger were hospitalized after his bike struck a deer in Le Sueur County.

Kenneth Robert Pavek, 46, of Montgomery, was westbound on Highway 21 when his Harley Davidson FX struck a deer at Co Rd 3, according to a crash report.

Pavek and his passenger, 22-year-old Miranda Marie Crosby, of Montgomery, were both transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with non-life threatening injuries.

Neither rider was wearing a helmet, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.