Motorcyclist, passenger hospitalized after bike strikes deer near Montgomery
July 5, 2023 10:54AM CDT
A motorcyclist and his passenger were hospitalized after his bike struck a deer in Le Sueur County.
Kenneth Robert Pavek, 46, of Montgomery, was westbound on Highway 21 when his Harley Davidson FX struck a deer at Co Rd 3, according to a crash report.
Pavek and his passenger, 22-year-old Miranda Marie Crosby, of Montgomery, were both transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with non-life threatening injuries.
Neither rider was wearing a helmet, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.