Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Nicollet

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash near Nicollet Thursday night.

Matthew Gulden, 56, of New Ulm, was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life threatening injuries following the crash, which happened just after 10 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Gulden’s Harley Davidson was southbound on Highway 111 when his bike “straightened out” at the roundabout over Highway 14.

A crash report says Gulden was not wearing a helmet. The patrol says alcohol was detected in his system.

The Nicollet Fire Department and Nicollet County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.