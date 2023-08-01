Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Redwood County crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Redwood County Tuesday night.

Duane Smith, 53, was airlifted from the crash scene, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash involving a 1997 Harley Davidson near the intersection of 280th St and Co Rd 11 just before 10:30 p.m.

Police say charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

The Morgan Fire Department assisted at the scene.