Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Redwood County crash
August 1, 2023 12:35PM CDT
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Redwood County Tuesday night.
Duane Smith, 53, was airlifted from the crash scene, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash involving a 1997 Harley Davidson near the intersection of 280th St and Co Rd 11 just before 10:30 p.m.
Police say charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.
The Morgan Fire Department assisted at the scene.